Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $190.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.43.

Shares of JKHY opened at $167.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average of $166.57. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $143.61 and a 12 month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

