Royal Bank of Canada Buys 87,030 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 87,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.85% of Expedia Group worth $210,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,782 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.82.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $210.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

