Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 62,780 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $157,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $144.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.28 and a 200 day moving average of $198.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.