Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€7.00” Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.05) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.39) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.36) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($6.21) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.74) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.30 ($7.24) to €6.25 ($7.18) in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.48) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.11).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

