Royal Bank of Canada Sells 65,138 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $146,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.02. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.79 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

