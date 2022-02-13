Royale Finance Price Hits $0.0283 on Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $55,157.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.73 or 0.06800865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,249.15 or 0.99881024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00048905 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006418 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,665,274 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

