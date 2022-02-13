Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 69.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after buying an additional 805,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 364.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 719,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,980 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 143.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 882.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.