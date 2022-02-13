Russell Christine Sells 20,000 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EGAN opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $399.97 million, a P/E ratio of 141.13 and a beta of 0.38.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 33.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 76,520 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in eGain by 45.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 74,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 54.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

