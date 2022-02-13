Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Up to $9.56

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.88. Sabre shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 48,646 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,731,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,050,000 after purchasing an additional 475,028 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Sabre by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,772 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,035,000. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,225,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,951 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

