salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.74.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $97,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,421 shares of company stock worth $40,659,957. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $207.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

