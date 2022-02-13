salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 46.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,581 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.86, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,421 shares of company stock worth $40,659,957 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.74.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

