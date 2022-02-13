Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

