Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading Down 7.7%

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55. 13,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,834,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

