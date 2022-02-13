Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $44.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. 3,687,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,213. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
