Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $44.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. 3,687,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,213. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sanofi by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sanofi by 304.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 114,284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 12.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

