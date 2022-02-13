SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $108.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 59,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 21.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 262.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.34. 979,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. SAP has a 52-week low of $119.04 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

