Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $826.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00044687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.72 or 0.06799769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,285.31 or 0.99846768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00047158 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00049224 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.