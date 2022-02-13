Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SARTF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SARTF stock remained flat at $$425.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 0.49. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $359.05 and a twelve month high of $947.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.