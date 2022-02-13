Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SARTF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SARTF stock remained flat at $$425.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 0.49. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $359.05 and a twelve month high of $947.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

