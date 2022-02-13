Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Saul Centers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Saul Centers by 8.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $102,153.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,303 over the last 90 days. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.16%.

BFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

