Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) (LON:SAVP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.90

Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) (LON:SAVP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.12). Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) shares last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,128,348 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £88.68 million and a PE ratio of -8.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) Company Profile (LON:SAVP)
Recommended Stories
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.