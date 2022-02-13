Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Short Interest Up 185.6% in January

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,279,900 shares, an increase of 185.6% from the January 15th total of 2,549,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,555,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of SBRCY stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Sberbank of Russia has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

