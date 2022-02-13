Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Short Interest Up 185.6% in January

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,279,900 shares, an increase of 185.6% from the January 15th total of 2,549,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,555,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Shares of SBRCY stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Sberbank of Russia has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.
About Sberbank of Russia
