Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.42. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.