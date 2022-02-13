Schroder Investment Management Group Has $170,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1,153.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,893 shares of company stock worth $10,250,066 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $77.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

