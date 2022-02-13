Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,655,000 after acquiring an additional 872,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 823,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 579,182 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,801,000 after acquiring an additional 349,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

NYSE:SKT opened at $16.90 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

