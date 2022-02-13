Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 197,980 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

GGAL opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.