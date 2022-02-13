Scotiabank Cuts OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target to C$3.25

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OceanaGold from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.01.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.