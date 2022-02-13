Scotiabank Lowers Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target to C$4.00

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE ALYA opened at C$3.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.29. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of C$2.53 and a 52-week high of C$4.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.40 million and a PE ratio of -21.70.

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on more than 2,200 professionals in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Alithya’s integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise cloud solutions and data and analytics.

