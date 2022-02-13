Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Shares of STX opened at $108.71 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $70.05 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,458 shares of company stock worth $33,426,997. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

