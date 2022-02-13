Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given New $170.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGEN. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $125.37 on Thursday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $624,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Seagen by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,915,000 after purchasing an additional 418,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

