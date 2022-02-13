SEEN (SEEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. SEEN has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $452.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00004602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00036631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00104483 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

