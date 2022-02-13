Seigniorage Shares Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $311,623.53 and approximately $38,201.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,860.00 or 0.06828498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,805.67 or 0.99814574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00046560 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00048180 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

