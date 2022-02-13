Sensyne Health plc (OTCMKTS:SSYNF) Short Interest Update

Sensyne Health plc (OTCMKTS:SSYNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSYNF opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. Sensyne Health has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Get Sensyne Health alerts:

Sensyne Health Company Profile

Sensyne Health Plc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the discovery and development of new medicines. It also develop clinically validated software applications by artificial intelligence comprises prescribed digital therapeutics and hospital systems. Its products include SEND, GDm-Health, CVm-Health, DBm-Health, CleanSpace, and EDGE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.