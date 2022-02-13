SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Nicholas Warner Sells 62,166 Shares

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,827,931.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,203,140.58.

On Monday, January 10th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48.

On Thursday, December 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $45.08 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.97.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on S shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

