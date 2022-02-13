Sergey Brin Sells 14,768 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 14,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,822.51, for a total value of $41,682,827.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total transaction of $16,074,004.23.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,839.10, for a total transaction of $39,429,420.80.

On Monday, January 10th, Sergey Brin sold 5,489 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.92, for a total value of $15,127,244.88.

On Monday, December 6th, Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total value of $23,343,755.20.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,682.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,819.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,834.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,002.02 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,618,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,294.37.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

