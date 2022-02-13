Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Holdings Lifted by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 52.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after buying an additional 6,213,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after buying an additional 1,122,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,973,000 after buying an additional 315,699 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 89.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after buying an additional 1,166,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 116.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after buying an additional 1,133,160 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

SCI opened at $63.07 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.