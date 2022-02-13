ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,230,000 after acquiring an additional 911,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 415,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,359 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 841,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after acquiring an additional 121,602 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,590.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,658 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFBS stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.08%.

SFBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

