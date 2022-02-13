Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Up 1,573.7% in January

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 1,573.7% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SVNDY stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.16. Seven & i has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.28 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities analysts expect that Seven & i will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

