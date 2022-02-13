SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in January

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded SFS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SFSLF stock remained flat at $$114.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80. SFS Group has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $114.80.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

