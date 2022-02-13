Shiba Inu Market Cap Achieves $16.76 Billion (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion and approximately $2.10 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.99 or 0.06811379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,247.01 or 0.99502533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00048792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002814 BTC.

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

