Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.71 and last traded at $65.76. 1,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

