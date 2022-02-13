Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.71 and last traded at $65.76. 1,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.40.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)
