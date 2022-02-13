Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

DSCV has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.50) to GBX 1,150 ($15.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.23) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 860 ($11.63) on Wednesday. discoverIE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 600.20 ($8.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,274 ($17.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £820.92 million and a PE ratio of 61.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 936.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,014.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Simon Gibbins sold 58,379 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 987 ($13.35), for a total value of £576,200.73 ($779,176.11).

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

