Short Interest in 30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Declines By 65.6%

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of 30DC stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. 30DC has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

30DC Company Profile

30DC, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile software solutions. The firm’s principal product is MagCast Mobile Publishing Platform, which is used for the creation of mobile magazine apps and facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions.

