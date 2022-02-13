Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Decreases By 51.2%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASAZY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.86. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

