Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Expands By 500.0%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BDIMF stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $214.29 million, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDIMF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

