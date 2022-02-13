Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Expands By 500.0%

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BDIMF stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $214.29 million, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDIMF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

