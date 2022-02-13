Short Interest in Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Increases By 239.3%

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 239.3% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:CAS remained flat at $$10.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Cascade Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cascade Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

