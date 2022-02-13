Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Increases By 172.8%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,200 shares, an increase of 172.8% from the January 15th total of 334,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CK Hutchison from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

Shares of CK Hutchison stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. CK Hutchison has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.