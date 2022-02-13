Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Declines By 80.0%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS CICOY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

