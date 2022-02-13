Short Interest in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Drops By 68.9%

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ DLCA opened at $9.75 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P grew its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 42,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 560,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 157,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

