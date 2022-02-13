Short Interest in DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Decreases By 54.0%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the January 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,079.51.

DSDVY stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.63. The stock had a trading volume of 33,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.13. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

