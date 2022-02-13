Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Decreases By 78.2%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the January 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

electroCore stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 43.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 791,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 36.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 102.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 562,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 112.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 244,181 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

