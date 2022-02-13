Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Declines By 79.1%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the January 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. ENN Energy has a twelve month low of $57.83 and a twelve month high of $92.30.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

